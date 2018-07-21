Two prolific County Line drug dealers have been sentenced at Guildford Crown Court this week for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Rabbi Luaka, 22, of Hereford Way, Chessington, appeared at Guildford Crown Court on Wednesday (3 March) where he was sentenced for being found guilty of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs crack cocaine and heroin.



Luaka was arrested on 28 July, 2020 after a warrant was issued to search his home in a joint effort by Metropolitan and Surrey police officers. Various mobile phones were found which indicated that he was the main line holder for the ‘Jimmy’ County Line.



Jaylord Nsawu, 24, from Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, was arrested on 28 July 2020 following a routine stop check on Chertsey Road, Addlestone, where the driver of the car and a pedestrian were believed to be involved in drug dealing.



Nsawu was arrested and pleaded guilty for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.



Luaka has been sentenced to four years and two months in prison after being found guilty for the charge of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.



Nsawu has been sentenced to three years and four months after being found guilty for the charge of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.



Investigating Officer, PC Katherine Stevens said: “This is a great result for us as it puts an end to the ‘Jimmy’ County Line. The fact two more drug dealers are behind bars reflects our commitment to tackling County Lines drug dealing and related harm in Surrey. The impact of drugs networks in our communities can be devastating and leads to knock on effects such as violence, exploitation, anti-social behaviour and an increase in thefts.”



