Two teenagers stabbed in Stratford hours after murder in Walthamstow

Police were called at approximately 7.05pm Police were called at approximately 7.05pm on Wednesday, 17 March to reports of a stabbing in Major Road, Stratford.



Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found two men in their late-teens with stab injuries. They were both taken to an east London hospital. Their injuries are not believed to the be life-threatening.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing. At this early stage, there have been no arrests.

Anybody with information is asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101 quoting CAD 6599/17Mar. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.