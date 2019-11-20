A killer who carried out a sustained attack on a father-of-two following a chance meeting in #Wolverhampton has been jailed for life

Simon Wilkins tortured 39-year-old Arturas Busma and left him with multiple injuries before handing himself into police.

Mr Busma was discovered dead with a stab wound to the chest, burn marks and injuries consistent with being stamped on at Wilkin’s flat.

He had been lured to the address in Tettenhall Road on 20 April last year after they had met outside a nearby convenience store and had purchased alcohol. There is nothing to suggest they had ever met before and Mr Busma had been in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The next day Wilkins attended Wolverhampton police station and stated he had punched a man who now wasn’t breathing. The 28-year-old claimed Mr Busma had pulled a knife on him and he retaliated.

The only evidence we found after descending on the address was Mr Busma’s badly beaten body after what we believe was a sustained attack.

Wilkins pleaded guilty to the murder but his version of Mr Busma being the aggressor was not accepted by the court and he was jailed for a minimum of 17 and a half years at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The case against a 33-year-old woman who was also initially charged with murder was dropped.

Detective Inspector Laura Harrison, from our homicide unit, said: “Sadly the family of Mr Busma will never really know why their loved one was taken away in such a brutal way.

“It appeared he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time and happened to come across Wilkins. He was persuaded to go the flat and it was there he was killed.

“We can only hope the lengthy prison sentence will offer some comfort to Mr Busma’s family and friends.”