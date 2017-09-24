Police are appealing for witnesses after a stabbing in Blackburn

Police were called to Walnut Street in the town at shortly before 4pm yesterday to a report of an assault.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with a number of stab injuries described as serious. His condition is stable.

An investigation was launched and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or anyone with mobile phone, dashcam or CCTV to come forward.

Det Sgt Steve Craig, of East CID, said: “This incident has left a man with some very serious injuries and he is lucky to be alive. I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, has captured any footage or who has any information which could help us identify the offenders to come forward urgently.”

The offenders are described as Asian men all aged around 25-30. The first had a bald or shaven head, medium build and average height, wearing a dark bubble gilet and white short sleeved t-shirt; the second wore dark clothing; the third wore a black Nike air top.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1092 of April 3rd.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.