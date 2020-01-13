A2 and part of M25 closed after collision near Darenth Interchange in Kent

A2 and part of M25 closed after collision near Darenth Interchange

Road closures are in place following a collision between a lorry and a roadside barrier on the A282.

The incident was reported to Kent Police at 1.20pm on Wednesday 7 April 2021 and resulted in part of the lorry’s trailer breaching a safety barrier.

No serious injuries have been reported, however the A2 is closed in both directions, at the junction for the Darenth Interchange, to ensure public safety.

The anticlockwise M25 is also closed at junction 2.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and, where possible, consider using an alternative route.