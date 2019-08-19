Planning on Going Out This Weekend – Remember What You Can and Cannot Do

A number of restrictions eased this week as the ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown continues to roll out. For the latest information, please see the GOV.UK website – remember hands, face, space, fresh air.

‘Roadmap’ update

12 April: what’s changed

Some of the rules on what you can and cannot do changed on Monday, 12 April. However, many restrictions remain in place. You must not socialise indoors with anyone you do not live with, unless you have formed a support bubble with them, or another exemption applies. You should continue to work from home if you can and minimise the number of journeys you make where possible. For more information on how COVID-19 restrictions will be eased in England, please see the ‘COVID-19 Response – Spring 2021’ .

From 12 April: