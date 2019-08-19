Planning on Going Out This Weekend – Remember What You Can and Cannot Do

A number of restrictions eased this week as the ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown continues to roll out. For the latest information, please see the GOV.UK website – remember hands, face, space, fresh air.
‘Roadmap’ update
12 April: what’s changed
Some of the rules on what you can and cannot do changed on Monday, 12 April. However, many restrictions remain in place. You must not socialise indoors with anyone you do not live with, unless you have formed a support bubble with them, or another exemption applies. You should continue to work from home if you can and minimise the number of journeys you make where possible. For more information on how COVID-19 restrictions will be eased in England, please see the ‘COVID-19 Response – Spring 2021’ .
From 12 April:
- Non-essential retail can reopen
- Personal care services such as hairdressers and nail salons can reopen, including those provided from a mobile setting
- Public buildings such as libraries and community centres can reopen
- Outdoor hospitality venues can reopen, with table service only
- Most outdoor attractions including zoos, theme parks, and drive-in performances (such as cinemas and concerts) can reopen
- Some smaller outdoor events such as fetes, literary fairs, and fairgrounds can take place
- Indoor leisure and sports facilities can reopen for individual exercise, or exercise with your household or support bubble
- All childcare and supervised activities are allowed indoors (as well as outdoors) for all children. Parent and child groups can take place indoors (as well as outdoors) for up to 15 people (children under 5 will not be counted in this number)
- Weddings, civil partnership ceremonies, wakes and other commemorative events can take place for up to 15 people (anyone working is not included in this limit), including in indoor venues that are permitted to open or where an exemption applies. Wedding receptions can also take place for up to 15 people, but must take place outdoors, not including private gardens
- Self-contained accommodation can stay open for overnight stays in England with your household or support bubble
- Care home residents will be able to nominate two named individuals for regular indoor visits (following a rapid lateral flow test)
- You should continue to work from home if you can and minimise the amount that you travel where possible.