An 11-year-old girl has been robbed of her mobile phone – which has since been found smashed to pieces – after being intimidated by a group of older youths in Sandown

The child’s father has taken to social media to explain how his daughter was playing in the area of Rainbow Park off Fort Street late on Monday afternoon when she was approached for a small group of 13 to 16-year-olds.

The group intimidated the young girl and then robbed her of her phone.

The incident occurred at around 17:15 but by the time the girl’s father had been informed and had got to the park, the youngsters had gone.

The stolen mobile has since been found smashed to pieces and disposed of nearby. It was found by a local dog walker.

Police have been informed of the incident.