The formal identity of a man who died following an incident in Bracknell on Sunday morning has now been confirmed

The victim has today been formally identified as 34-year-old Agapito de Sousa, from Bracknell.

A Home Office post-mortem was conducted yesterday and the results are pending further medical opinion.

Mr de Sousa’s next of kin continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Officers investigating Mr de Sousa’s death have this morning made a further arrest.

A 39-year-old man from Bracknell has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and theft.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Three other men from Bracknell, who were originally arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and murder have now been released with no further action to be taken.

Today’s arrest is in connection with the incident on Sunday when Mr de Sousa was found with a serious head injury in the Twin Bridges Roundabout underpass at around 3.30am.

He was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital for treatment, but very sadly died in hospital on Tuesday.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Bosley, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr de Sousa at this extremely difficult time.

“As a result of our investigations so far, we have made a further arrest today and have released three other men without charge.

“We continue to conduct a thorough investigation in order to establish the full circumstances that led to Mr de Sousa’s death, and we do not believe there is any wider threat to the local community.

“I would ask the local community to please not speculate as to these circumstances, but if you have any information that can help this investigation, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, or make a report online, quoting reference number 43210174782.

“We believe Mr de Sousa left a property at around 3am on Sunday riding a white electric scooter with black handles.

“I would again appeal to anybody who believes that they saw Mr de Sousa in the early hours of Sunday, or has any information that can help, to please come forward.

“You can report anonymously if you wish by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Cordons that were in place at the Twin Bridges Roundabout underpass and in Binfield Road have now been lifted, but there will be a continued police presence in the area while our investigation continues.