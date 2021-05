Information is sought to help locate a teenage boy who has been reported missing from Sutton-at-Hone.

Issac Bamidele was last seen at around 7am on 10 May 2021 near to Dartford train station.

He is described as black, five feet and 10 inches tall, of medium build and has short black hair with brown eyes.

He was wearing a dark blue parka styled jacket with a furr trim and white trainers.

Issac has connections to Woolwich and Plumstead.