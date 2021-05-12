Lifeboat launched to reports of an unconscious angler onboard a charter in the Solent

Bembridge RNLI’s Inshore Lifeboat launched at 10.44am following the report of an unconscious angler onboard a charter angling boat off Seaview.

RNLB Hick’s Help (relief D-Class Inshore Lifeboat 780) was launched at 10:44 this morning at the request of UK (Solent) CG to check out an angler on board a 40 foot Charter Angling Boat located off Seaview who had been taken ill (went unconscious) was now feeling better.

Conditions were relatively benign so it it did not take them long to reach the vessel where the casualty was now happily fishing. Having assessed the casualty and in conjunction with the duty doctor, they recommended that the casualty should be brought ashore to be thoroughly checked over, however as the casualty and the skipper both felt this was unnecessary, the ILB returned to Lane End and was recovered by 11:15am.