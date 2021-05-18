Dramatic rescue as ‘severe fire’ rips through Italian Bakery in North End in Portsmouth

More than 30 firefighters have been tackling the fire on London Road in Northend Portsmouth. Fire crews from Cosham, Southsea and Portchester were scrambled to the blaze at around 8pm on Tuesday evening as the blaze ripped through La Delizia Italian Bakery

The flats above the shops were evacuated as fire crews donned breathing apparatus and went inside to help get residents out. Six fire engines and 30 firefighters responded and the first crew was there in under four minutes of the first call.

Crews were met by a severe fire in a three-storey building with a shop on the ground floor and flats above.

A number of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using hose reels entered the premises to tackle the fire.

A road closure has been put in place in both directions whilst crews continue to tackle the blaze.

Thick grey toxic smoke could be seen billowing from the building. Firefighters used fans to help clear smoke and to cool the fire to avoid and flashover

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.

More to follow