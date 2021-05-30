Police break up illegal South East London warehouse rave packed full of Covidiots

Hundreds have been caught on camera ignoring social distancing rules as they pack inside a warehouse for an illegal rave in SouthEast London in the early hours of Sunday morning. The rave had been going on for several hours before police moved in to close it down

Pictures show maskless revellers crammed together as they dance in front of a live DJ with little regard for the strict measures that are still in place on the Sydenham Industrial Park.

Response officers from Bromley, Croydon, Lewisham were Dog handlers and Specialist TSG were all called to the site on Kangley Bridge Road after railway workers reported hearing loud music whilst carrying out track maintenance work at the near by railway station.

Eighteen people also had to be removed from the track after power had to be isolated after trying to avoid being captured by Police after officers carried out the raid at around 2.30am. Some even came dressed for the occasion.

Others left worse for wear and had to be carried and supported. Paramedics from the London Ambulance service also treated a number of people.

A 14-year-old girl was also reunited with her parents.

Six Police carriers packed with riot and public order trained officers shut off the sound system and ordered everyone to leave.

Police at the scene say no arrests have been made and enquiries into who organised the event are ongoing.

The Met Police have been approached for comment