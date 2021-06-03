Teen arrest after man assaulted at Viking Bay

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Broadstairs.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Thursday 3 June 2021 on the beach in Viking Bay.

It is reported that during a disturbance involving a group of people, a man was assaulted and suffered a head injury.

He was treated at the scene by South East Coast Ambulance Service and the Coastguard, and was conveyed to a local hospital for medical attention.

A 17-year-old boy was later arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into custody.

Detective Sergeant Claire Munday of Margate CID said: ‘There was a large number of people on the beach at the time of this incident and we are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to call the appeal line.

‘We would also urge anybody who has footage of the disturbance to contact us as it may assist our investigation.’

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference number 3-1100