A teenager has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in West Ealing

Emergency services were called to Northfield Avenue at around 5.20pm on Thursday (June 3) to reports of a knife attack.

Police officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service arrived at the scene, a 19-year-old man was found injured.

He was taken to hospital where his injury was assessed as non-life changing and non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and Northfield Avenue was cordoned off. The crime scene has since been removed

A spokesman for the Met Police said: “Police were called at approximately 5.19pm on Thursday, June 3 to a report of a stabbing in Northfield Avenue, West Ealing.

“Officers attended the location, along with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service.