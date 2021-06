Police were called by LAS at 2.48pm on Monday, 7 June to Rossington Street E5 after a man was found with stab injuries.

Officers attended, along with London’s Air Ambulance.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital; his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

At this early stage there have been no arrests.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Any witnesses or those with information should call 101 ref CAD 4500/7 June.