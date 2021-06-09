Druggie mows down child in Acton

Police are appealing for witnesses and any drivers with dash-cam footage to come forward after a child was seriously injured after being struck by a moped in Acton.

Officers were called at 6.34pm on Tuesday, 8 June to reports of a collision involving a moped and a child pedestrian at the junction of The Vale on Uxbridge Road and Agnes Road, W3.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended the scene.

A two-year-old girl was found with injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition. Her next of kin has been informed.

Detective Sergeant Nush Puvitharan from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said:

“The incident happened as the girl and her family were crossing the street at traffic lights while other vehicles waited.

“Some of those road users would have seen the incident, or may have recorded the events on dash-cam footage and, if so, I would urge them to come forward and speak to police.

“This information could prove vital in ensuring we can piece together exactly what happened in this incident.”

The rider of the moped, a 19-year-old man, stopped at the scene. He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs and taken into custody where he remains.

Officers are urging anyone who can assist this investigation to contact the witness appeal line on 020 8246 9820.