Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information, following a number of indecent exposures in the Hamble area

The first incident occurred on Hamble Lane at between 3.10pm and 3.15pm whereby a man exposed himself to two young teenage girls. The second incident occurred on Coach Road whereby a man was seen exposing himself on the nearby beach at 4.00pm.

Officers are keen to engage with members of the public who may have dash cam footage or CCTV footage of Hamble Lane, Coach Road and Hound Road at these times. Specifically, they want to identify the driver of a small white car with a black roof – possibly a Smart FourTwo – as they may be able to aid our investigation.