Police in North London have launchd an investigation following a shooting in Neasden

A man has been treated at the scene of a drive-by shooting in the early hours of Monday morning after he has been shot.

Paramedics and officers from the Met Police were both called to the incident.

A crime scene has been established and remains under Police cordon. Scene of crime officers has spent until the wee hours carrying out tests on bullet casings from the scene on Hillside Road in Neasden.

Police have closed both ends of the road whilst they carry out their investigation. Both Directions in cordoned off to both vehicles and pedestrians.

The Met Police have been approached for more details

More to follow