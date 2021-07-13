A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an Essex Police officer was injured during a collision this afternoon

Shortly before 12.30pm today, an officer attempted to stop a car in First Avenue, Harlow.

During the incident, he was struck by a car, which then left the scene.

Thankfully, the officer’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment and is being supported by colleagues.

After an extensive search of the area, a 26-year-old from Harlow was arrested.

He is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder, assaulting an emergency worker, failing to stop, dangerous driving and possession with intent to supply.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of it to come forward and speak to us.

Anyone with information should submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You can also call us on 101 and cite incident 535 of today, 13 July.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.