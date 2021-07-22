The victim of a fatal stabbing in Brixton has been named as Shane Jerome, who was aged 23 and lived in Thornton Heath

Shane’s family are being supported by specialist officers as the investigation into the circumstances continue, led by officers in the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Police were called at 8.18pm on Wednesday, 21 July to reports of an assault close to Brixton Underground Station.

Officers attended and found Shane suffering from a stab injury. They immediately provided first aid.

The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended but despite their efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene at the 20:45hrs.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He has since been released with no further action.

A crime scene remains in place and enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn is leading the investigation. She said: “Brixton Road near to the tube station is a busy area of London and there were many people in the street, on buses and in cars yesterday evening.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses already and I am asking for anyone who was in the area and who may have seen anything, or have footage on their phone or dashcam, to please contact us. A young man has tragically lost his life in an attack on a busy high street, I am asking anyone with any information to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7056/21Jul. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. It can feel like a hard call, but it could save the life of someone you love.

No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.

They never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Fill in their quick online form or call 0800 555 111. It could save a life.