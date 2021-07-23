Five arrested after Spiderman Asda prank goes wrong in South London

Police were called at 10.40pm on Thursday, 22 July to reports of a group of people involved in a disturbance at a supermarket on Lavender Hill, SW11.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with a minor injury. A further five people were treated at the scene.

Five people were arrested in connection with the incident. They remain in custody at a south London police station:

– A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and violent disorder

– A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and violent disorder

– A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm, affray and violent disorder

– An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of affray and violent disorder

– A 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of affray and violent disorder

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7883/22Jul.