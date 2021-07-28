A prolific paedophile who repeatedly attacked seven girls in a campaign of abuse which spanned more than 40 years has been jailed for life

Anthony Burn began abusing one of the victims in Northumberland in the early 80s and repeatedly raped her for two years.

He then began repeatedly abusing two other victims over a two-year period.

And in the early 90s, Burn who is originally from Northumberland, then began a campaign of abuse on two further victims, repeatedly attacking one of them over a period of 16 years.

When one of the victims bravely spoke out in 2018 an investigation was launched by Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Department.

In 2020, a report was made to Cambridgeshire Police where a victim had been raped on several occasions and named Anthony Burn as the suspect. Burn was also named as the offender in another rape case whereby the victim was repeatedly attacked for a period of seven years. All in similar circumstances to the Northumbria victims.

Cambridgeshire Detective Constable Kev Foxcroft and Det Con Heginbottom from Northumbria Police brought the investigations together – bringing the total number of victims to seven.

They presented Burn with irrefutable evidence and on May 18, the 57-year-old appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and admitted nine charges of rape relating to offences in Northumbria involving five victims.

He also admitted two counts of raping a child under 13, sexual assault of a child under 13 and an additional count of rape relating to offences in Cambridgeshire.

All of his victims, who can’t be named for legal reasons, were under the age of 16 when the abuse began.

On Tuesday 27 July, he appeared back at the same court and was jailed for life with a minimum of fifteen years.