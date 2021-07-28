One victim, a man in his thirties, was reportedly assaulted with a bottle, while the other, aged in his twenties, was knocked to the ground and stamped on in Ramsgate attack

Witnesses are being sought in relation to a disturbance in which two men were assaulted on Ramsgate seafront.

It was reported that between 7pm and 8pm on Monday 19 July 2021 a verbal altercation arose after the two victims tried to stop a group of people stealing a bicycle from a man in Harbour Parade on the pedestrian area opposite Kent Place.

One victim, a man in his thirties, was reportedly assaulted with a bottle, while the other, aged in his twenties, was knocked to the ground and stamped on.

Witnesses, including a group of motorcyclists, then intervened in the disturbance and the suspects were seen to leave in the direction of a slip onto the beach, in the direction of Marina Esplanade.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers would like to speak to the cyclist who was able to leave the area on his bicycle without further issue.

Witnesses and anyone with information, phone or dashcam footage, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/127855/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.