A man has died after setting himself on fire in a prison cell at HMP Buckley Hall in Rochdale

An investigation has been launched after a man has died in a fire at HM prison Buckley Hall in Rochdale we can reveal.

Emergency services were called around 6.30 pm to the prison after staff raised the alarm of the cell being set alight with the prison inside.

Despite the efforts of prison staff, firefighters and paramedics the man is understood to have died from serious burns to his body after setting fire to himself and to the cell he was in house in within one of the accommodation block.

The Category C Prison holds prisoners, primarily from the Manchester area who are serving sentences of four years or over.

Accommodation at the prison is split into four units

The full circumstances will be looked into by the investigation team that is being overseen by Greater Manchester Police.

The MOJ has been approached for a statement