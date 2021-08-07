Victim of the sickening attack caught on camera is urged to come forward

Police are making a direct appeal to the victim of a sickening attack that was filmed and posted on social media.

The video appears to show a person sitting on the floor outside the Council House in the Old Market Square with someone off screen encouraging another person to assault the victim.

The unwitting victim is then struck ferociously on the head with a drinks can. It is currently unknown when this incident happened.

Officers have described the attack as “disgusting” and have asked anyone who may know the person in the image to get in touch as soon as possible, as they have not yet come forward.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on bail as officers continue their enquiries.

Chief Inspector Amy English, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a sickening unprovoked attack. For it to have been filmed and posted on social media is truly disgusting and we are working hard to find out what happened.

“If you are the person who was assaulted in the video or know them, please do not hesitate to get in touch. We want to make sure that you are safe and well and find those responsible for this attack.

“We do not tolerate violence on our streets. It is totally unacceptable that someone would do this and we are treating this incident very seriously.”