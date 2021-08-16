CCTV images have been issued after a purse was stolen from a woman shopping in Maidstone.

.

It is alleged the theft happened after the victim was distracted during a visit to Lockmeadow Market. The victim attended the location on 24 July 2021 and her purse was contained in a bag which was on a child’s pushchair. It is reported that between 11.30am and 11.45am an unknown woman asked the victim to pass her something she could not reach. As she reached for the item an accomplice then stole the purse from the bag.

Officers investigating the allegations have now issued images of three women who they believe may have important information. Anyone who recognises them is asked to call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/131948/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.