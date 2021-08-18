Charges authorised after taxi driver reports being robbed in Chatham

Two charges have been authorised against a Rochester man who is alleged to have robbed a taxi driver in Chatham.

Matthew Lycett is reported to have threatened the victim, who is in his 50s, with a knife before stealing a quantity of cash in the Maidstone Road area at around 11pm on Friday 13 August 2021.

Following enquiries carried out by the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, he was arrested on suspicion of the offence on Tuesday 17 August.

The 28-year-old, of Mercian Road, has since been charged with robbery and possessing a knife in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody to attend Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 18 August.