Man wanted after prison release error after blowing up ATM machine around the Home counties

Police are desperately trying to locate Colin Golding from Aldershot who pleaded guilty to ATM thefts and attempting to blow up ATM’s.

The 25-year-old was awaiting sentencing for a series of ATM thefts and burglaries across Hampshire, Thames Valley and Dorset between April 2019 and January 2020.

He had pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal and conspiring to cause explosions relating to cash machines, but police have been made aware that his release from prison has been ordered in error.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and officers are now turning to the public/you for assistance.

Golding is from Aldershot, but also has links to the Surrey and Thames Valley areas.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build and with short dark hair.

DI Steve Court said: “We are keen to speak with anyone who has information about Golding’s whereabouts.

“I also want to appeal directly to Colin, he knows he needs to return to prison and is awaiting sentencing. Please get in touch with us directly and hand yourself in.

“It is important to remind people that anyone found harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to find him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.”

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 101, quoting the reference 44210329142.