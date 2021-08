Troy Durrant-Glass has been missing from Crawley since 1am on Saturday morning (August 21).

Troy, who is 15, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black trousers and is not believed to be wearing his glasses.

He often uses the rail network and has a keen interest in trains.

Anybody who sees Troy or has any information which could lead to his whereabouts can contact police by calling 101, quoting serial 0096 of 21/08.