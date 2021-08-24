Officers are appealing for information after a teenager was assaulted in Waterlooville, leaving him with a fractured jaw
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a chimney fire on Cornwall Gardens in Margate
Two fire engines and a height vehicle was sent to the scene, and crews arrived at a chimney blaze within a property of three floors. Firefighters extinguished...
Bike stolen during Canterbury robbery
Kent Police officers are appealing for information into a reported robbery in Canterbury where a bicycle was stolen. At around midday on Monday 20 August 2018...
Another weekend of increased patrols in the Pinehurst and Penhill areas of Swindon saw two teenagers arrested for carrying weapons
As part of the ongoing operation to tackle violence and drugs related activity, officers also seized a vehicle after a routine traffic stop discovered the...
Major blaze breaks out at One Stop store in Swindon
A major fire has broken out at the One Stop store on The Circle in Pinehurst in Swindon. Four fire crews are at the scene of the fire which broke out at around...
Young boy 13 rushed to hospital after stabbing on Ashburton estate in Wandsworth
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 6.34pm on Saturday, 12 June to reports of an injured male on Cortis Road, SW15. “Officers...
Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are investigating following the death of a woman in Edmonton
Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are investigating following the death of a woman in Edmonton. Police were called at 6.04pm on...
Attempted armed Robbery in Otford
A computer-generated image of a man has been issued by our officers who are investigating a report of an attempted robbery in #Otford #Sevenoaks. At around...
Murder Manhunt After M25 Cobham Services Man Attacked with A Shovel Dies
Surrey Police launch murder enquiry after Man assault at Cobham Services dies. The investigation into the serious assault at Cobham Services has now become a...
Prisoners take control of two wings at HMP Birmingham as riot breaks out
Tornado teams are responding to an incident involving a “50 prisoners” at HMP Birmingham. The Prison Service confirmed the incident is confined to...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Quarry Wood Industrial Estate, Aylesford, after reports of a potential chemical incident. Five fire engines...
Police have arrested a person after this shocking note was left on a London ambulance vehicle as they were dealing with a cardiac arrest patient in the Tower...
Major Fire Rips Through Southampton Bookshop
Forty firefighters are at the scene of of a bookshop fire in Southampton. Fire crews rushed to the scene of the blaze at Waterstones on Above Bar Street. The...
Dishing out Speeding Fines to a Six Year old is not the normal line of Duty
Dishing out speeding fines to six-year-olds at a Hot Wheels themed birthday party is not in the normal line of duty for Traffic Sergeant Geoff Longstaff...
Driver from Porsche Boxer airlifted from Lydd collision
Police are seeking witnesses to a head-on collision on Jury’s Gap Road between Camber, near Rye, and Lydd, Kent, which left three people seriously...
Timetable changes from 30 March Emergency Timetables Mondays to Fridays and Saturdays – week commencing 30th March 2020 1, 1A Sunday service with additional...
Jailed pervert Harry Simmons released to Portsmouth bail hostel
A pervert who was jailed for various online sexual offences against children is now living in a bail hostel in Portsmouth. Harry Simmonds 20 formerly of...
Two men have been hospitalised overnight in animal drug theft
Two men have been hospitalised overnight – believed to be as a result of taking animal medication. This may be linked to a burglary which took place...
Replacement ATM to be fitted by the end of the Month following Ram Raid
A replacement cash machine for the one damaged in a ram-raid at Lloyds Bank in Bishop’s Waltham will be installed by the end of the month. The bank has...
Kent Police Officers come under attack and are injured after football yob throw bottles and missiles in Maidstone attack
Officers from Kent Police had to call in Public order officers and Dog Handlers after throwing the town into lockdown. Drunken yobs attacked Police after...
A drugs runner has been jailed for murdering a father-of-two in Colchester
Reece McHutcherson stabbed Murdoch Brown five times in Colchester, leaving him to die in the street. The attack took place after Murdoch and his brother Robert...
Appeal for witnesses following A339 collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A339 near Winslade yesterday afternoon. Officers were called at 2.53pm yesterday (14 June) to...
UPDATED:Three arrests after car is driven into six people in Battersea
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car was driven at a group of people in southwest London. The group were driven at as they...
Thieves put lives at risk after Fire Station Break in at Odiham
Burglars have stolen vital lifesaving equipment from Odiham fire station overnight. The thieves broke into the Western Lane station overnight and stole tooling...
Police in Portsmouth are investigating an assault against a 14-year-old boy in Moneyfield Avenue at about 7.45pm last night (11 March). The boy was taken to...