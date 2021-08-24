Officers are appealing for information after a teenager was assaulted in Waterlooville, leaving him with a fractured jaw

At some time between 10.30pm and 11pm on Tuesday, 17 August the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was on the field of the social / football club on Five Heads Road. He was attending a house party nearby, which had spilled out onto the field.

He was talking to a group of people when he was approached by a male who accused him of ‘bad mouthing’ a girl. Around five to ten minutes later, a group of around 15 to 20 males approached him, chased him to the gate of the car park, and assaulted him.

He attended the Queen Alexandra Hospital where he was treated for a fractured jaw.

PC Chris Neal, said: “I am appealing for anyone who has any information about this attack to contact me. Were you at the party? Did you see what happened?

“The victim was left with a fractured jaw which required two metal plates and eight screws fitted.

“If you saw what happened, or have any information that could help, please call police on 101 quoting 44210333816.”