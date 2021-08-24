A man has died after an incident on the Herne Bay Bullockstone Bridge

Police and paramedics have been called to the bridge on Bullock Stone road near Greenhill in Herne Bay following a serious incident.

The road has been closed in both directions following a serious incident that is currently ongoing. that started to unfold just before 7am on Tuesday.

A team of HART paramedics from South East Coast ambulance have all been sent to the incident to support a number of officers from Kent police who are also attending

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route

A spokesman for Kent Police said:

Kent Police was called to Bullockstone Road near Herne Bay at 6.35am on Tuesday 24 August 2021 following concern for a man.

Officers attended and a man in his 30s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

The A299 Thanet Way was closed while the incident was responded to but has since reopened.

