Naked baby on Nirvana’s album cover suing band for alleged “sexual exploitation”

Spencer Elden, the man who was photographed as a baby on the album cover for Nirvana’s Nevermind, is suing the band alleging sexual exploitation.

Now 30, Elden was photographed when he was four months old in a swimming pool, grasping for a dollar bill that’s being dangled in front of him on a fishing line.

He is now claiming that his parents never signed a release authorising the use of his image on the album.

He also alleges the nude image constitutes child pornography.

“The images exposed Spencer’s intimate body part and lasciviously displayed Spencer’s genitals from the time he was an infant to the present day,” legal papers filed in California claim.