Naked baby on Nirvana’s album cover suing band for alleged “sexual exploitation”
Tributes paid to Police Community Support Officer who died off-duty of COVID19
It is with great sadness that Northumbria Police have confirmed a serving Police Community Support Officer has died. Graham Wesley Dinning, who was known to...
Detectives from the Met’s North East Command Unit are appealing for information after a man was kidnapped outside an address in Newham
On Wednesday, 16 December at 11.44am police were called to reports of a man being taken from a vehicle in Barwick Road, E7 and bundled into a blue...
Shots fired in Newham in London
Police have launched an investigation after Shots were fired near Upton Park in Newham, London Shots were reported at premises on Saturday night. At 8:15pm...
Breaking Fire Crews Called to Barn Fire in Hurlsey
Fire Crews from Winchester, Eastleigh32 and Water Carrier from Fareham have been called to a barn fire in Hursley. Crews are at scene dealing with the incident...
Detectives investigating an incident which occurred in the vicinity of Whitehall on 14 June have charged a third person
Joseph Olswang, 38 of Upper Richmond Road West, Richmond-upon-Thames, SW14 was arrested and charged today (30 June) with common assault contrary to...
Have you seen 15-year-old Kacy Newell, who has been reported missing?
Kacy lives in Rainham in Havering but often travels to Canvey and Southend.She is 4ft 5ins tall and of a slim build. She has short brown curly hair but...
Officers assisting multi-agency searches to find a missing man in Poole are appealing for information from the public to help find him.
Dorset Police received a report at 3.52pm on Monday 26 July 2021 raising concern for people in the water off Rockley Park.Officers attended, along with the...
Two men who ambushed and fatally stabbed a man to death after a boxing match in Bethnal Green in 2016 have been convicted of manslaughter. Marlon Thomas, 28...
Parents of Saskia Jones express their thanks for condolences
Statement from the family of Saskia Jones: “We would like to thank all those who have expressed their condolences over the past week, since the events of...
Police appeal for information following suspicious incident in Tadley
Hampshire Police have confirmed that they are investigating a suspicious incident that took place at lunchtime on Thursday, September 29, in Baughurst near to...
Three men, who were travelling in the vehicle, behaved in a threatening way towards a woman in Dartford
Information is sought after a woman was threatened by the occupants of a van in Dartford. The victim has reported that at around 6.25am on Wednesday 14...
Newport Bus crash driver awaits scans on long road to recovery
The bus driver who was involved in the bus crash on the outskirts of Newport faces a painful and long journey to recovery after damaging his vertebrae. The...
The ‘GirlsTakeOver’ initiative is organized by Plan International, in partnership with the Ministry of Social Solidarity
In a virtual setting, the British Embassy in Cairo invited a young woman, 18-year-old Fatma Al Hefnawy, to step into the British Ambassador’s shoes, meeting...
Officers are extremely concerned for the welfare of a man who they believe is a victim of a serious assault in Dartford
Officers are extremely concerned for the welfare of a man who they believe is a victim of a serious assault in Dartford and are appealing for members of the...
12 Year old Boy by Struck by Car in Hit and Run Havant
Officer from the Hampshire Roads Polcing based at Havant are appealing for witnesses after a child was injured in a collision in Havant. Between 5.12pm and 5...
He pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility which was accepted by the court.
A patient from a mental health facility has been sentenced to a hospital order for the manslaughter of a fellow patient. The incident happened at a mental...
Police investigating an incident where damage was caused to a house following the discharge of a firearm are asking for the public’s assistance in locating three men
Detectives would like to speak to Daniel Nowek, aged 28 (also known as Daniel Nowak), Dawid Wesolowski, aged 37 (also known as Piotr Krawczyk) and Kamil...
The summer holidays have arrived, the sun is shining (and continues to do so, in this unprecedented spell of fine weather) but alas, sadly, a number of...
Isle of Wight Dual carriageway to close over two nights for maintenance
Island Roads is to undertake a programme of maintenance work at Medina Way dual carriageway over the next two nights (Wednesday and Thursday). The work on what...
Young Boy rushed to Hospital after being assaulted
Pictured is a young Fareham boy being taken off to hospital by ambulance following an incident at Henry Cort Recreation Park in Fareham on Saturday evening...
Murder investigation launched after man injured in June assault dies
A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was injured in an assault in the Isle of Dogs in June has died. Terrence Baker, 29, from Limehouse was...
Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing teenager from Salisbury
Lewis Hunt, 16, was reported missing earlier today and we are concerned about his welfare. Lewis is described as approximately 5 ft 11 inches tall and it is...
Specialist on ropes called in to help Island Roads maintain structures
Specialist climbing teams have been working with Island Roads to clear vegetation from some of the Island’s most hard-to-reach highways structures such as...
Lorry overturns on the A303 causing chaos
The A303 is closed eastbound at Popham airfield after a lorry has overturned this morning. One of the westbound lanes is also closed. Drivers cannot exit the...