UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’

The British government has added Thailand and Montenegro to its travel “red list”, with foreigners banned from travelling to England from those countries, and nationals required to quarantine.

“Thailand and Montenegro will be added to the red list from 4am (10am Phuket time) on Monday 30 August 2021,” reflecting the increased coronavirus case rates in those countries and the relatively low vaccination rates, said the UK government.

British and Irish nationals and those living in the UK are allowed to travel from red list countries but must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on arrival.

The government added Switzerland, Denmark and Canada to the green list, the Department for Transport added.

Travellers from those destinations will now not have to quarantine, regardless of vaccination status.

There were 273 new COVID-19 fatalities and 18,702 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported this morning (Aug 27),

There were 18,360 cases in the general population and 342 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 20,163 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of COVID-19 began, there have been 1,110,708 COVID-19 patients, 916,358 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,139,571 COVID-19 cases, 943,784 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 10,493 the third wave and 10,587 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.