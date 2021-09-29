Police say they were called to a disturbance between two motorists outside a petrol garage in Bellegrove Road at 2:37pm today. Officers attended but found no trace of either vehicle. No injuries were reported and no suspects were identified. Enquiries are ongoing say the Met.
Officers called after knife threat over fuel in Welling
