Officers called after knife threat over fuel in Welling

19 mins ago
Police say they were called to a disturbance between two motorists outside a petrol garage in Bellegrove Road at 2:37pm today. Officers attended but found no trace of either vehicle. No injuries were reported and no suspects were identified. Enquiries are ongoing say the Met.