A predatory paedophile who raped and sexually assaulted a child has been jailed

Paul Hunter preyed on the young girl over a two year period subjecting her to a campaign of sexual abuse.

The victim bravely came forward in 2019 and an investigation was launched by Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding department.

Hunter, 32, was arrested and denied all the offences and the case was sent to trial where he was found guilty by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court of rape of a child and sexual assault.

On Monday (September 27) he was sentenced at the same court to 11 years behind bars.

Detective Constable Kit Tipling who led the investigation hopes this gives the victim a sense of closure and urges other victims to come forward.

Hunter of Burleigh Street, South Shields, also pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing indecent images of children in relation to 46 pictures on his phone, that had been deleted but were found by officers who were monitoring him as a result of a previous offence.

Anyone who has concerns about sexual abuse is asked to report to police online via the Northumbria Police website or contact 101.