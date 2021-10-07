Missing teen from Herne Bay find safe ad well

A teenage boy from #HerneBay who was reported missing on the afternoon of Wednesday 6 October 2021, has been safely located.
Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal for information
A drug dealer was chased and #CaughtRedHanded in #Feltham by Police over the weekend and for his trouble has earned himself a day in court. Following a...
A former builder, who falsely claimed £750,000 of VAT repayments to pay for gambling and living expenses, has been jailed for two years and eight months. Peter...
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a serious collision near Cowfold. Officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the A272...
Today (Monday October 12) marks the launch of a newly created unit tasked with proactively targeting the most serious offenders in our communities. The...
Fire crews from Southsea and Cosham have been called to the centre of Portsmouth this afternoon to tackle a roof fire that has broken out at a public house in...
A man in his late 20s has been been stabbed to death in east London. Scotland Yard say police were called to Ron Leighton Way in East Ham E6 at 11.07pm in...
Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service at 6.05pm on Monday, 9 December to a residential address in Shelley House, Boyton Road N8, following...
Fire crews have been called to the A27 after a fire has broken out in a vehicle this evening. The fire is causing traffic chaos on one of Portsmouth’s...
Caolan Gormley, 23, of Kedew Road in Caledon, County Tyrone, will answer a charge of conspiracy to assist illegal immigration. He is due to appear at Southend...
One lane of the Busy M27 Westbound Lane 3 has been closed by Police between Junction 10/A32 Fareham and Junction 9/A27 Park Gate Interchange due to Road...
Police are appealing for help to piece together the last moments of a female biker who sadly died following a fatal crash involving a motorbike this afternoon...
A 50 year-old man from Southampton has been sentenced to nine years in prison after he raped a seventeen year-old girl in Ventnor in 2019. On 9 February 2019...
Police appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Southampton last night (June 30). Officers were called to Mountbatten Way at 11pm following a...
A man and two teenage boys have been arrested following a robbery in Strood. On Monday 6 July 2020 at around 6.45pm a teenage boy was walking along Station...
A fifth Southsea café has become the victim in a spate of recent break-ins during the early hours of Monday mornings. It comes as a double-shock to the owners...
Police are growing concerned for a teenager who remains missing. Katalina Tichner, 16 was last seen at 11:30 on 1 Feb in Ealing Police would urge anyone with...
Armed officers have been sent to Canterbury this morning after Police were called around 11:15am to a report involving concern for a woman in a property at...
A home in Southampton was surrounded by Armed Police just after 2pm today. Sammy Brooks who lives near by said that the son of the home owner of the Hinkler...
A crime scene is in place on Churchfields Road in Beckenham after a man was stabbed. Met Police say they were alerted by the London Ambulance Service just...
Armed police have been called to Richmond Street in Herne Bay inn Kent. At around 11:30pm tonight Friday (May 12) armed officers put the road in lock down...
A 24 hour helpline has been set up to support vulnerable people in Kent who need urgent help, supplies or medication. The helpline – called Kent Together –...
The image has been released as part of a renewed appeal by officers investigating the serious sexual assault, which was committed against a child. It is...
Approx 60 Fire fighters and support crews are at the property in Jump Lane, Churt near Farham Surrey .
Police were called by ambulance colleagues around 10pm yesterday, Friday 30 July, with reports that a man and a woman were being treated for stab wounds.It is...