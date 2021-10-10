Four men dead and one left fighting for his life as Police probe late night Headcorn horror crash

Family and friends of four men who died at a horrific road crash have been at the scene paying tribute them. One man who asked not to be named said that one of the men was his uncle he said that he found out first thing this morning he was a great great man and I am broken I am still very confused and I am trying to find answers on why it happened.

The road was closed for over 12 hours whilst specialist carry out their investigation. The mangled wreckage of the Hilux Pickup truck was loaded onto a low loader just before 1pm on Sunday afternoon. The looks on the experience officers faces clearly showed that they had been shanked by the investigation.

A steady number of people came down to pay their respects. The damage of five solid tree was the only remains of the aftermath of the horric collison

Kent Police say they were called at 12.54am on Sunday 10 October 2021 to a report of a collision on Lenham Road, Headcorn. Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service.

One man was taken to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries that are understood to be brain related

The road remains closed at the junction with Baker Lane whilst officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit carry out their investigation.

A neighbour who was woken by loud bang and the revving of a vehicle. The man who asked not to be named said he heard people crying. The whole road was full of blue lights and Police they have been in the road all night. The car must have been doing some speed. It was very very foggy along the road has been the past few nights.

Kent Police have been approached for a statement