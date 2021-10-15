CCTV images of a man who may have important information on women being indecently approached in Gravesend have been released by Kent Police

Detectives are investigating a report that a woman was followed, before having a hand placed over her mouth, while she walked in an alleyway that connects Cedar Avenue and Hever Court Road on 23 May 2021. He then ran from the scene after the victim called for help.

A man with a similar description is also said to have indecently exposed himself to a different woman, on the same path, on 12 June.

A third report of indecent behaviour is also reported to have taken place on 7 July. On this occasion, a man is reported to have taken a photo up the skirt of a teenage girl who was walking in Whinfell Way.

Increased patrolling is taking place in these areas and officers are thoroughly reviewing all available information.

Extensive CCTV enquiries have also been carried out, with officers speaking with residents across the area to obtain CCTV which covers several hours – before and after each incident.

Discarded items, found at the scene of one of the offences, were additionally submitted for forensic analysis and information sharing has taken place between partner agencies. An appeal for information has previously been circulated in the press.

Investigators are now able to release two still images of a man who may have important information and are keeping an open mind on whether each incident is linked.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Smith, from Kent Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: ‘We are taking these reports exceptionally seriously and have gathered a considerable amount of evidence. Increased patrolling is also continuing to take place in the area.

‘As a result of this evidence gathering, we are confident the man in the released images will have key information which can help us progress with our investigation. I would encourage anyone who can help us identify him to contact us at the earliest opportunity.’

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/87817/21.