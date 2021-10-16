Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision in Dover involving a teenager

At about 7.40pm on Friday 15 October 2010, it is believed a blue Vauxhall Astra was travelling along the A256, Whitfield Hill after the exiting the Whitfield roundabout, when it collided with a pedestrian that was crossing the carriageway.

The pedestrian, a 13-year-old girl was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage which might assist their enquiries.

Witnesses should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email [email protected]kent.pnn.police.ukquoting SM/CF/116/21.