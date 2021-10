A car was found alight outside a garage block in Cressfield at around 3am on Monday 18 October 2021.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire which had caused severe damage to the unattended blue Vauxhall Zafira and a nearby garage.

Anyone with information regarding the suspicious fire, or who has private CCTV or dashcam in the area, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/209459/21.