Officers investigating the stabbing of three people on a bus in Tower Hamlets in the early hours of Wednesday morning have charged a man

Samuel Modeste, 34 of High Road, Leytonstone has been charged with three counts of causing grievous bodily harm (Section 18 – wounding with intent) and one count of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

He will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 21 October.

Police were called to Mile End Road, E3 at 12.48am on Wednesday, 20 October following reports of a man seen in possession of a knife on board a route N25 bus.

Officers attended and found a 34-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Two other men – aged 34 and 22 – were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening slash wounds.