A convicted sex offender from Snodland has been sentenced to prison after ignoring measures imposed by the courts to prevent him from reoffending

Robert Kavanagh was jailed after he was found to have breached a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and also failed to meet requirements relating to the sex offenders register. Kavanagh had previously been sentenced to a year’s imprisonment in February 2018, following convictions for the possession of indecent images of children.

Upon his release, the Sexual Harm Prevention Order placed restrictions on his use of devices that could access the internet. Any devices he did possess would need to be made available for inspection, on request, by a police officer or member of staff.

In October 2019, officers attended Kavanagh’s home in Birling Road, Snodland and found he had attempted to conceal two mobile phones, both of which were capable of accessing the internet and storing images. Checks showed one of the phones had been immediately accessed on the day he had been released from prison. Neither of the devices had been revealed to police during previous inspections. The 46-year-old was also required to sign on the sex offenders register on an annual basis, but in 2019 and 2021 missed deadlines to do so. He also moved to a different address and failed to notify police, as required under terms of the register.

Kavanagh was charged with breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and with four counts of failing to comply with a sex offender’s notification requirements. He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on 13 October 2021 was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment.

Kent Police Investigator Natalie Armstrong, of the West Kent Offender Management Unit, said: ‘Kavanagh has been given every opportunity to engage in rehabilitation and was subject to strict measures designed to reduce the risk of him reoffending. He has been unable to adhere to these restrictions and has demonstrated a clear determination to access the internet, including online chatrooms.

‘He appears to have no understanding of the gravity of his actions and has repeatedly sought to obstruct police during our efforts to carry out checks and monitor his behaviour. Orders such as these are passed by the courts to help protect children from harm and as this case shows, Kent Police will do everything we can to ensure those who ignore them face the consequences of their actions.’