Officers have charged a man after a police car was rammed in east London

Aisa Khan Sampson-Spencer, 29 , of no fixed address, was charged on Wednesday, 27 October with the following offences:

Dangerous driving

Aggravated vehicle taking

Criminal damage

Fraudulent use of a registration mark

Driving a motor vehicle without insurance

Failing to stop at the scene of a collision

He is due to appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 28 October.

At 7.16pm on Thursday, 29 April, a police officer approached the driver of a parked car on Eastern Avenue in Ilford after it was identified as displaying false number plates. There was a baby inside the vehicle.

While the officer was speaking to the driver, the car reversed, striking the police vehicle. It mounted the pavement and drove off, heading west along the eastbound A12 Eastern Avenue, against the flow of traffic. The vehicle was subsequently located by officers.