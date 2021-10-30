BREAKING GRAVESEND KENT

Man in custody after Gravesend dog chase

October 30, 2021
PD Wilma was called in to assist Gravesend Police following a vehicle pursuit where the driver decamped from the vehicle and was believed to be in gardens early on Saturday morning PD Wilma and her handler were deployed along with the drone and located a male hiding in a garden. One in custody.

