Two groups of people are sitting in the road with banners on Parliament square near the Peers’ entrance to the Houses of Parliament and on Bridge street
62 people have blocked three roads around Parliament Square in Westminster this morning
You may also like
A renewed appeal for information has been issued following the death of a motorcyclist involved in a serious collision in Ashford
At around 11.47am on Sunday 18 July 2021, Kent Police was called to Bad Munstereifel Road following a report of a collision involving a silver Peugeot 307 and...
What an insult Man who attacked Police officer is given a fine by Skipton Magistrates Court
A man who assaulted a Police officer, causing his scalp to split, has been given a £120 fine by magistrates. Unemployed Billy Cooper, 22, of Highfield Road...
Trump to visit Portsmouth in June
President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is set to visit Southsea as part of the major commemorations taking place to mark the 75th anniversary...
Man rushed to hospital after Camden stabbing
Police were called at approximately 10.15pm on Wednesday, 14 July to reports of a stabbing in Camden High Street, NW1. Officers and London Ambulance Service...
Two men have been convicted following the 2019 fatal shooting of a man in an east London snooker club
Two men have been convicted following the 2019 fatal shooting of a man in an east London snooker club. Jeton Krasniqi, 27 , of Kershaw Road, Barking and...
The Government has confirmed that hairdressers will not be allowed to re-open until at least 12th April, meaning many will have to wait another 7 weeks before getting a much-needed chop
The Government has confirmed that hairdressers will not be allowed to re-open until at least 12th April, meaning many will have to wait another 7 weeks before...
Detectives investigating the murder of two people in Westminster are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Lee Peacock
Following the discovery of bodies at separate addresses in Westminster, an image has been released of Mr Peacock, who detectives would like to speak to...
A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault in Rochdale
At around 10.35pm on Sunday 25 October 2020, police received a report that a man had approached a woman on Grimshaw Lane, Middleton before dragging her into...
Recently closed youth custody site in Kent reopened to hold up to 70 adult prisoners
A former Secure Training Centre will receive its first adult prisoners today as part of further work to temporarily expand the prison estate to protect the...
Emergency services called to London Heathrow after Plane is in collision with a tug
Fire crews were scrambled to London Heathrow just before 7pm on Wednesday evening following an incident involving an Iberian plane and a push back tug. The...
A British healthcare company at the forefront of Covid-19 testing has warned that if the UK Government presses ahead with the use of lateral flow testing for international airline travel, it could trigger a third wave of infections
The consequences of a third wave could also potentially halt international air travel again, plunging the UK back into a third lockdown. Salutaris...
Police issue section 59 warning to Gosport Feral gobs seen riding over Hardway Memorial Green in Gosport
Police received a report of a group of approximately 25 males and females at Hardway Memorial Green on Tuesday 20th July. Several members of the group had been...
Police appeal following gym burglary in Lewes
Police in Lewes are appealing for information following the theft of a laptop from a town gym. The suspect entered Body Happy on Friars Walk on three occasions...
Specially adapted, unmarked HGV cabs, officers will patrol the M25 and record drivers of all types of vehicles committing mobile phone or other safety offences
Using specially adapted, unmarked HGV cabs, officers will patrol the M25 and record drivers of all types of vehicles committing mobile phone or other safety...
Neighbourhood Policing is alive and bouncing
Neighbourhood Policing is alive and bouncing in the Village of Buntingford in East Hertfordshire. Local booby Sergeant Wallace who is part of the Rural...
Man fighting for life after collision in Bromley
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle in Bromley. Officers were...
Police were called by London Ambulance Service to reports of a stabbing at a residential property in Marlborough Road, Dagenham
A man has been convicted of manslaughter after two people were stabbed at a dinner party in Dagenham. Vasile Firanda, 60 , of Marlborough Road, RM8, appeared...
Police are concerned about Leo’s welfare and would urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them
Officers from Wiltshire appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a man who is missing from Westbury. Leo Barber, 26, has been missing since...
Baz Hockton, who previously lived in Ramsgate, was handed a 10-year sentence after admitting one count of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm
Aserving prisoner has had his jail time extended after he attacked another inmate at HMP Swaleside. Baz Hockton, who previously lived in Ramsgate, was handed...
Appeal for information following robbery on Goldsmith Avenue, Portsmouth
Police are appealing for information following a robbery at the Tesco Express store on Goldsmith Avenue, Portsmouth on Tuesday (8 June). Shortly after 8.50am a...
Police Close A33 Basingstoke Road near Abbots Worthy Following Serious Collision
A major section of road in Abbots Worthy has been shut to motorists following a serious collision this evening. The collision happened just after 5:20pm...
Life changing collision involving motorbike closes Putney Hill in South West London
Emergency services were called at around 1.30am on Tuesday after a collision involving a motorbike. A rider was treated for what is understood to be life...
Officers investigating a report of criminal damage at a student accommodation in Newcastle have released an image of a man they would like to trace
Shortly before 3am on July 20, officers received a report that an intruder had entered the Manor Bank Unite Students accommodation on Pandon Bank. The male...
Trident are investigating after shots were fired in Leyton, E10. Met police say they were called at 3.30pm to Stanley Road at the junction with Lea Bridge Road...