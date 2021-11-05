BREAKING SHEFFIELD SOUTH YORKSHIRE

Police in Sheffield have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to a sexual assault in the city centre

It is reported that between 1:30 and 1:50am on 17 June 2021, a woman in her 20s was raped by an unknown male.
The victim is being supported by specialist officers.
Since the incident, extensive enquiries have been carried out and officers now want to speak to the man in this CCTV image as they believe he may hold information that may help them in their investigation.
Do you recognise him?
If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 83 of 17 June.
 
 
 
 
