A woman aged in her 60s was declared deceased at the scene on A2 near Dartford  

Investigators are appealing for information following the death of a pedestrian on the A2 near Dartford.

Kent Police was called at 12.25am on Sunday 7 November 2021 to a location on the A2 coastbound carriageway, close to the junction for the A2018, Old Bexley Lane.

Patrols and ambulance crews attended and a woman aged in her 60s was declared deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been made informed.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish the full circumstances and are appealing to anyone with information to contact them. This includes any motorists in the area who may have important footage on dashcams.

If you can assist the investigation contact Kent Police on 01622 798538, or by emailing sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk