Police are searching for 58-year-old Darius who is missing from St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester

November 13, 2021
1 Min Read
 
Darius, who is Polish, was last seen at about 6pm on Friday (12 November) and he may have been later sighted near the city cathedral.
He is 5’ 6”, of medium build with short brown hair and stubble. He may only be wearing a hospital gown and is very vulnerable and doesn’t speak English.
If you see him or know of his whereabouts please call 999 quoting serial 1376 of 12/11.
