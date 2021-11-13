Police are searching for 58-year-old Darius who is missing from St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester
Officers are investigating an attempted robbery which occurred in Downton and would like to hear from any witnesses
At approximately 6.40pm on Thursday August 20, a woman in her 50s was in The Borough when she was approached by two youths on bikes who attempted to grab her...
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found inside a Leicester address last week
The 54-year-old man, of Leicester, was arrested on Saturday (17th April). At around 10.30am on Thursday (15 April) officers attended a property in...
Teenage boy was robbed of his mobile phone in Margate whilst being held at knife point
At around 1.20am on Saturday 31 October 2020, the victim was walking along Ramsgate Road near the entrance of Chapel Hill Close, when three boys approached...
Man who scammed pensioner is charged
A suspected fraudster has been charged in connection with a scam where thousands of pounds were stolen from a Medway pensioner. On 18 July 2019 a woman in her...
Emergency services called after person is found injured on the track at Kidbrooke
Officers were called to the line near Kidbrooke at 3.50pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended and a person has been taken...
Following on from recent tragic events in Reading in which Olly Stephen’s sadly died, Reading LPA Commander, Supt Nick John has the following message for the community
“I would like to thank the local community of Emmer Green for their co-operation and support. “There has been a large number of officers in the local area...
Exclusive:Care worker struck in Hit and Run on the Isle of Wight
A care worker in her 20’s has been taken to hospital after being mowed down by vehicle that failed to stop on Spring Hill Road in Ventnor on the Isle of...
Armed Police have been involved in a collision on Byker Bridge in Newcastle
An investigation has been launched after a Police vehicle was been involved in a collision on the Byker Bridge in Newcastle this morning. The collision...
Police ran a joint road safety operation with six other forces last week in South Mimms
The group of traffic officers and specialists conducted 75 stops and identifying over 50 offences. ‘Op Alliance’ involved officers from Hertfordshire...
Two arrests made following Canterbury stabbing attack
Two arrests have been made following an assault in Canterbury. Kent Police was called at 4.10pm on Wednesday 22 January 2020 to a report of a...
Firefighters have issued a battery safety reminder after a fire at a car workshop on Tower Road in Willesden
Half of a single-storey car workshop was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries. The Brigade’s Fire Investigators believe the fire was...
Missing Bedford Teenager may be in Hampshire
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing teenager Aaliyah Harris. The 16-year-old was reported missing from Bedford yesterday (Tuesday), at...
Officers have enforced stop and search powers in Cheetham Hill and Higher Broughton
In response to a dedicated operation – codenamed Operation Haemus – police from the City of Manchester have taken the decision to implement Section...
Police closed A10 Bishopsgate after man climbs on traffic lights
A number of central London road have been closed by Police following an incident involving a distressed man and a set of traffic lights. Emergency services...
An opportunist thug has been sentenced to 27 months behind bars after robbing an elderly man of his wallet and pleading guilty at Grimsby Magistrates Court
Michael Pullan (40) of Eleanor Street, Grimsby was sentenced on Monday 10 May after the court heard of how he preyed on the vulnerable nature of his...
Murder investigation launched after missing woman found dead
A murder investigation has been launched in Richmond after the body of a woman was found. Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, 34, from Richmond, was reported missing...
Police called to reports of Landslide in Battle
Police in West Sussex have confirmed that they have sent and have officers on route to Powdermill Lane Catsfield near Battle following reports of a Landslide...
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a maisonette on Grove Road in Barnet
Firefighters tackled a fire at a semi-detached house, converted into two maisonettes. Most of a ground floor maisonette was damaged by the fire. One...
Fire crews called to blaze in Littlehampton
Fire crews from West Sussex fire and rescue are dealing with a fire on East Street, in Littlehampton. Firefighters from @LittlehamptonFS, @station_48...
A 60-year-old Northampton man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail
Officers in Northampton are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted as she travelled on the number three stagecoach bus. The...
Southampton rapist charged over late night attack
woman in Riverside Park, Southampton last December have charged a man. The attack happened in Riverside Park just off of Woodmill Lane between 11.30pm and 11...
Please help find Eva she is missing from Hackney
She is missing from E8, likes to ride buses all over London. If seen please contact the police and quote reference 20MIS040225
Police investigating serious collision in Sutton after man left with head injuries
Police are investigating a serious collision in Sutton Officers were called at 3.55pm on Saturday, 25 May, to a collision between a black Mercedes Vito van and...
Devastated Staff speaks out after community store is ram-raid on the Isle of Grain
Staff have spoken out of the devastation after ram-raiders smashed their way into their workplace in the early hours of Monday morning. Officers from...