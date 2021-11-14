A 17-year-old boy has died after a van hit a wall after failing to stop for police

A woman, 18, girl and boy, both 17, have been arrested. The case has been referred to the police watchdog.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy and the serious injury of a 15-year-old...
Leila Ibraum, aged 22, was last seen on Wednesday in Loddon Spur. She left to go shopping with her friend, Radu Romedia, aged 38.Since then, it is believed...
Magnox has today announced the appointment of Paul Winkle as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Most recently Paul held the role of Director on the...
Police cordoned off a road in Hilsea after a suspected bomb was discovered this afternoon. Ackworth Road has been sealed off around BS Steel by police after...
Newport Isle of Wight This unnamed male scrounger has been targeting vulnerable people and the elderly on the Isle of Wight and was even caught throwing food...
This summer Police say they are aware of a number of events planned to take place across Swindon and Wiltshire and we want to reassure the public that we will...
In 2018, John Dalton was sentenced to five years and four months’ imprisonment after he was finally brought to justice having fled the country following a...
Two men behind the theft of more than £1million worth of keyless-entry cars across the UK have been jailed for more than four years. Juozas Baltors...
Cobham Services on the M25 near J9 to J10 are reporting that there is no fuel available on both carriageways for any type of vehicles. Cobham services hope to...
Two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman in a vicious arson attack in Woolwich. They were sentenced at the Old Bailey today...
Fire crews this lunchtime are battling to free, a trapped driver following the collision in Gosport. Fire crews from Gosport, are using specialist cutting...
Former Kent Police officers, staff and volunteers are being encouraged to consider returning to the force while it keeps the county safe during the Covid-19...
Bishop, 55, from Brighton, is receiving end-of-life care at Frankland Prison, in Co Durham, and could have just weeks to live despite having surgery...
A number of central London road have been closed by Police following an incident involving a distressed man and a set of traffic lights. Emergency services...
Emergency services have been called to Brading down following a collision. Officers from Hampshire Constabulary have closed the road at the junction with Ashey...
An official investigation has been launched into the death of a man at Portsmouth International Port last night. Police were called to the port at 6.51pm...
At just before 6.30pm on Saturday 13 March, the victim was stood waiting for a bus replacement service at the station when she was approached by a man who...
Police have arrested two men on suspicion of conspiracy to murder following two incidents where gunshots were fired at homes on Carnation Road. The first...
A small white van, allegedly driven away after a cash box was taken during a security vehicle robbery outside New Eltham post office was stopped by...
A murder investigation was launched in March of this year following the death of the father-of-two, 15 years after he was brutally attacked in Acton. Rajesh...
There’s some nasty, fake news going around social media today reporting that William Roache, who plays Ken Barlow in Coronation Street, has died...
The Cowes/East Cowes floating bridge will be out of service from 8.30am on Tuesday 29 March 2016, for its annual inspection. It is expected that the service...
The Bembridge lifeboat has been launched just after 3:30pm this afternoon Wednesday January 4th after reports of debris on the shoreline washing up from the...
Missing from behind the South Mimms services on the M25 in the nature reserve, EN6 area, South East on Sunday, 27th December 2020 He was wearing a high viz...