Commenting on the fact that the average price of a litre of diesel in the UK is now more than £1.50 – a new record high

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said:

“Fuel prices this year are setting records for all the wrong reasons, with the average price of a litre of diesel hitting £1.50 a particularly miserable milestone. The high prices drivers are having to endure at the pumps is also coming at a time of rising domestic energy costs and in turn inflation, which risks making the coming winter a horrendously expensive one, especially for those on lower incomes. The fact used car prices are so high also means that it’s even more costly for many drivers to upgrade to newer, more efficient vehicles to save themselves money.

“Our advice to all motorists is to shop around for cheaper fuel and drive as economically as possible – doing both these things can help keep costs in check, at least a little.”